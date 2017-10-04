Google Pixelbook: Premium Chrome OS convertible with new design, ‘Pen’ stylus

The Chromebook Pixel launched in 2013 as the premium Chrome OS laptop and was followed by a successor in 2015. Following a two-year cadence, Google today unveiled the expensive “Pixelbook” convertible laptop with optional stylus.

With the new name comes a new design language that is more in line with the Pixel phones. This is primarily expressed on the laptop’s lid with a glass shade up top that — in a departure from the first two Chromebook Pixels — features a Google logo in the top-left corner. The tiny ‘G’ is gray in color and matches the rest of the laptop’s metal body, while the edge-to-edge glass window is white.

The Pixelbook is 10.3 mm thin and weights 1.1 kilograms.

Other design changes feature silver keys (rather than black) as well as a new hinge mechanism to accommodate the laptop’s convertible design with 4 positions. The trackpad is quite large, with the top reaching the keyboard, while the bottom ends on the edge. Meanwhile, the keys are soft-touch and backlit.

Charging over USB-C, there is fast charging with a charge providing 10 hours of usage.

Meanwhile, Google Assistant can be activated via the “Ok Google” hotword or by typing through a dedicated key.

The Pixelbook sports a 2560 x 1440 touchscreen with black edges and can be flipped to become a tablet, as well as other positions in between. The screen works in conjunction with a $99 ‘Pen’ accessory that adopts a similar two-tone Pixel design. Partnering with Wacom, there is 10ms of latency and over 2000 levels of pressure sensitivity. There is a single button near the top of the cylindrical stylus.

Like the original devices, the Pixelbook is quite expensive. There are three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Either an Intel Core i5 or i7 powers the device, with 8GB of 16GB of RAM. Prices start at $999, which is lower than rumored.

The Google Pixelbook will begin shipping on October 31st, with pre-orders starting today from the Google Store.

