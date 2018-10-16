Google Assistant adds Best Buy and Nike as Shopping Actions partners

In March, Google introduced a universal shopping cart shared by both Assistant and Search on mobile, desktop, as well as Home devices. Heading into the holiday season, Google is announcing new Shopping Actions partnerships with major brands Best Buy, Nike, and Sephora.

Amazon’s pursuit of e-commerce has caused many existing stores to partner with Google to offer a competing web solution. Companies participating in Shopping Actions can get products to appear in Assistant when users shop by voice.

Google simplifies the experience with a universal shopping cart, instant checkout, and saved payment credentials. Other features include fast re-ordering and personalized recommendations aimed at getting repeat customers, as well as sponsored listings.

Since the launch earlier this year, Google notes a 7x adoption of Shopping Actions. Meanwhile, with the Google Home Hub and launch of other Smart Displays over the year, Assistant is set to gain even more surfaces where shopping is available, and should greatly benefit from a screen.

Best Buy is now available on Google Express, while users can use Assistant to place orders, check status, and find store hours. The addition of Nike is Google’s first Footwear and Apparel brand to join Shopping Actions.

Whether they are shopping through Search or with their voice on the Google Assistant, later this month shoppers will be able to find and buy Nike products directly on Google’s platforms.

Lastly, the Sephora partnership showcases integration with existing customer reward programs that allow buyers to earn points, as well as overnight delivery that reflects last-minute shopping trends.

