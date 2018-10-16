Google offering $50 store credit with Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders

Google’s latest Pixel smartphones are more expensive than ever before starting at a whopping $799. To help ease the blow a bit, Google is handing out a Pixel 3 pre-order bonus – $50 store credit for anyone who purchased either device.

Over the past several hours, Google has been sending out emails to notify users that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are eligible for a $50 credit with pre-order. The credit is delivered to users a few weeks after the phones are delivered and can be used directly in the Google Store. If you didn’t pre-order either device, Google’s email specifies that this offer lasts until October 17th.

High five for pre-ordering Google Pixel 3. You’re now eligible to get $50 Google Store promotional balance. Within 4-6 weeks of your phone shipping, we’ll send you an email letting you know when it’s available to use (as long as you didn’t cancel your order or return your Pixel 3).

If you’re eligible for the credit, Google will send you an email with the redeemable code 4-6 weeks after the phone has shipped. This won’t apply if you cancel or return the device, and from what we can tell, you won’t be able to double up. If you order both devices, it seems like you’ll only get one $50 credit. The promotional balance does expire on December 31st as well.

This Pixel 3 pre-order bonus might not be a ton, but it’s definitely appreciated. Users can easily use this credit to save on a Google Home Hub or Pixel Stand, or even get one of Google’s official Pixel 3 cases for free, even leaving a few dollars in credit left over.

