Samsung Gear S3 battery drain bug returns for some users

Samsung’s Gear S3 smartwatches have been among the best you can get for the past couple of years, and they hold up well over time, too. However, a previous bug which caused severe battery drain is apparently rearing its ugly head again for some users…

Noted by PunikaWeb (via SamMobile), the battery drain bug that plagued many Gear S3 Frontier and Classic users last year is showing up again for some. The bug was fixed in a previous update that seemed to do the trick, but in the past couple of weeks, it has returned.

Many Gear S3 owners on Samsung’s forums note the bug, with their batteries draining far quicker than usual with no obvious cause. Samsung’s forum moderators also can’t seem to pin exactly what the cause is, but some speculate that it could be due to an app. Currently, though, Samsung is aware of the issue, but has no timeline on a fix. The company says that a “future update” will solve the problem.

Last time around, resetting the watch seemed to temporarily curb the problem, so that may be worth a shot this time around as well. At this point, nothing can be said for certain. Hopefully, Samsung will be able to address this quickly.

