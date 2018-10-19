9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pixel 3/XL Cases $4, Anker Bluetooth Soundbar $68, Vivitek Wireless 720p Projector $320, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iPhone XS/Max/R and Google Pixel 3/XL cases from $4 shipped at Amazon
Anker’s $68 Soundcore Infini Mini Bluetooth Soundbar has never sold for less
Bring home Vivitek’s wireless 720p projector for $320, today only (20% off)
Anker’s best charging accessories are on sale from $11, USB-C hubs $30, more
Review: LEGO’s 180-piece Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is a pricey but unique collectable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon offers up to $35 off its new 4K Fire TV lineup when you trade in an eligible device
- Best iPhone XR pre-order deals: BOGO FREE, gift cards, $0/mo. lease, more
- Lexar’s JumpDrive Lightning Flash Drive sports 64GB or 128GB of storage from $25
- Insignia’s In-Wall Light Switch works with Alexa, HomeKit and more at $20 (33% off)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router doubles as a DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $119 (Reg. $150)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tribit Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $23 Prime shipped, more
- Red Dead Redemption 2 + 3-months Xbox Live Gold for $60 (Pre-order, $85 value)
- Stay in shape anywhere w/ TRX’s Suspension Trainer Set for $100 (Reg. $150)
- This über creepy cat candle melts to reveal a metal skeleton: $25 (Reg. $35, various colors)
- Swiss Army Knives, Camping Bags and more up to 25% off highlight this Amazon Gold Box
- Today’s Gold Box includes top-rated BSN protein powder, more from $15
- Nordstrom Rack offers up to 60% off new arrivals from $15: TUMI, Hunter, UGG & more
- TOMS drops an array of styles up to 50% during its Fall Clearance Event w/ deals from $37
- This weekend only, Bonobos cuts an extra 40% off dress pants, sweaters, outerwear & more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NHL 19 $40, Super Mario Party $48, more
- Get fit at home w/ the Total Gym 1400 + workout DVD: $231 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Living Earth, Heart Rate PRO, more
- Express has you looking fresh with 40% off sitewide including jeans, outerwear & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2018
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018:110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018:My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018has arrived:LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guideis here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book:get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys Listarrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018:Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book setfor its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more
- Verizon’s new GizmoWatch wearable packs LTE-connectivity for a low-cost monthly fee
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloweenwith custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3:Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more
- Best Halloween 2018 costumesfor couples under $100
- Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
- Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode