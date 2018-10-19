Asus ROG Phone now available for pre-order in US for $899

The “gaming phone” trend which kicked off with the Razer Phone last year has resulted in some crazy hardware. But none have been as ambitious as the ROG Phone by Asus. Now, we’re finally getting details for that phone’s launch in the United States.

Revealed in a press release this week, the Asus ROG Phone is launching Stateside this month, with pre-orders open right now. Pricing starts at $899 for the base 128GB model and goes up to $1,099 for the 512GB model. There’s a cooling accessory included with the phone, and other accessories will launch later this year.

As we detailed earlier this year when the phone was announced, the ROG Phone packs some pretty beefy specs and tons of gamer-specific enhancements.

At the core of this device, there’s the Snapdragon 845 processor , but ROG opted to use a top-tier variant of the popular chipset which is clocked at 2.96GHz. The ROG Phone also comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, 4,000 mAh battery, headphone jack, and dual front-facing speakers. Further, this device has a 6-inch OLED display, but at a higher 90Hz refresh rate.

ASUS Republic of Gamers ROG Phone Available for Pre-Order Today; Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS Announce Technology Collaboration with Esports Team NRG

Game-changing smartphone now available for preorder sale starting at $899. Esports team NRG to utilize ROG Phone exclusively as performance training devices.

NEW YORK CITY — October 18th, 2018 —ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today launches the ROG Phone, a game-changing 6-inch smartphone designed specifically for high-performance mobile gaming. The ROG Phone is now available for pre-order, as well as at a launch event at the Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City from 3 – 9 PM EDT. Attendees will be able to learn all about the new ROG Phone, pre-order one in-store, take part in a unique ROG Phone mobile challenge, and join teams to game with special guests Landon and xChocoBars. In a separate announcement today, NRG announced a new technology collaboration with Qualcomm that includes a significant role for ASUS and the ROG phone. In the announcement NRG announced that the esports team will utilize the ROG Phone exclusively as their performance training devices. Representatives from ASUS, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, and NRG will also be onsite at the event. The phone will be available for pre-order online at the ASUS Store, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as in-store during the launch event, and will be available for the starting price of $899 USD.

NRG Esports and ROG Phone

NRG Esports is one of the globe’s leading esports organizations and participates in some of the most high profile global franchised leagues. Founded by former Vice President of Apple and co-owner of the Sacramento Kings, Andy Miller, NRG is led by a roundtable of expertise in the traditional sports and tech industries, with such investment from the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Tiesto, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. NRG’s Overwatch League Team, the “San Francisco Shock” is a participate in the industry leading geo-located franchised league. The companies unveiled the collaboration on Thursday with an announcement video focused on NRG’s “Clash Royale” roster.

“The rise of mobile esports over the past few years has been incredible to watch,” said Brett Lautenbach, President of NRG. “With our recent participation in the Clash Royale League now was the time for NRG Esports to find a premiere partner to bring first in class quality to our players. We’re thrilled for all of the exciting content and activations we’ll be creating with Qualcomm and ASUS ROG.”

“Qualcomm Technologies and ASUS have enjoyed great successes over many years and we are thrilled to be at the core of their newest cutting-edge device, the ROG Phone,” said Don McGuire, vice president of global product marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our entirely re-architected Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform featuring the Adreno 630 GPU is designed for speed, sustained performance, and maximizing battery efficiency so users can play longer. Snapdragon 845 is engineered to deliver gamers an unparalleled mobile gaming experience; supporting exceptional performance, fast and smooth graphics, and Gigabit speeds whether on LTE or 802.11ad Wi-Fi.”

ROG Launch Event

Today, to kick off the fall season of ROG Arena, a weekly Friday tournament where users can interact with friends and teammates at Microsoft Stores all over North America to play popular games on high-powered ROG devices, ASUS will hold an ROG Phone launch event at the Microsoft Flagship Store, in New York City. Past ROG Arena tournaments have featured League of Legends, Overwatch, and Fortnite. The third season will feature Fortnite, dubbed Fortnite Fridays, and will start on October 19th. During the launch and the kickoff party, users will be able to enter and play in a friendly tournament, take part in a unique ROG Phone mobile challenge, and join teams to game with special guests Landon andxChocoBars, in a live broadcast competition. NRG players, HookGangGod and Nairo, will also be onsite, as well as representatives from ASUS and Qualcomm Technologies.

PRODUCT IMAGES

tinyurl.com/ASUS-ROG-Phone-Launch

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ROG Phone is available for pre-order online as well as in-store at the Microsoft Store location on Fifth Avenue during the launch event from 3 – 9 PM today, October 18th.

For purchase online:

– The 128GB will be available for $899 USD MSRP at the ASUS Store, Amazon, and Microsoft.

– The 512GB version for $1,099 USD MSRP can be purchased online at the ASUS Store, Amazon, and Microsoft

The ROG Phone will begin shipping the last week in October. As part of the launch, the first 50 customers will receive a free ROG Phone Case with their pre-order purchase of the ROG Phone at Amazon and Microsoft, as will the first 25 customers who pre-order via the ASUS Store.