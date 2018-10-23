9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Home Gear from $25, SanDisk 128GB Flash Drive $22, 50″ 1080p HDTV $200, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
TP-Link 1-day Smart Home sale at B&H highlighted by 2-pack Wi-Fi Plugs for $25, more
SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Flair Flash Drive has 150MB/s transfer speeds at $22 (20% off)
Less than $200 gets you this 50-inch Sceptre 1080p HDTV (33% off)
iTunes kicks off movie bundle sale from $10 plus DreamWorks films $8, 4K from $5, more
Today only, Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off at B&H
Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
Save 25% on Clockwork Synergy’s handmade Apple Watch bands with free shipping
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale from $285 ahead of next week’s event
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery: save on apps, movies, much more
Best iPhone XR pre-order deals: BOGO FREE, gift cards, $0/mo. lease, more
Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals
Review: LEGO’s 180-piece Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is a pricey but unique collectable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pair your new iPhone with urBeats3 Lightning or 3.5mm Earbuds at $40 shipped ($20 off)
- Missing local news and sports? Aukey’s 50-mile HDTV Antenna is just $14 Prime shipped
- Sonos reveals limited edition Beastie Boys Play:5 speaker, available this holiday season
- Yuneec Breeze 4K Camera Drone features iPhone control, more for $149 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon Echo Buttons return to all-time low, get two for $15 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit $13 Prime shipped, more
- Join Newt and his case of magical creatures w/ this LEGO kit: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 GOTY $30 or less, God of War from $32, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Fiete, Home Design 3D, more
- Iesabel iOS action RPG hack n’ slash now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $6)
- Top-rated Shark Vacuums from $120 in today’s Gold Box: ION Robo $210 (Reg. $300), more
- Keep the campsite lit w/ LuminAID’s USB Solar Inflatable Lantern for $19 (Reg. $30)
- Thermoflask’s Insulated Bottle w/ Straw Lid hits Amazon low at $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Hard-Anodized Skillet Set now from $29 shipped (34% or more off)
- Get cappuccino at home w/ a Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine at $165 (Reg. $250)
- Top-rated Ninja Kitchen Appliances Amazon sale: Auto-iQ Coffee Maker $100 (Reg. $150), more
- Casper Mattresses get 20% discount in today’s Gold Box, all-time lows from $280 shipped
- Merrell’s Fall Favorites Event takes an extra 30% off jackets, vests, boots & more from $42
- adidas, Oakley, Nike, PUMA & more from $30 during 6PM’s Fall Activewear Event
- TOMS updates your boots for cool weather with 25% off select styles from $49
- Sperry boat shoes, sneakers, oxfords & more from just $30 during Zulily’s Flash Sale
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
The Amazon Holiday Electronics Gift Guide is here with gadgets under $100 and more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018 has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a list of confirmed retailers to date…
Sign-up for these rewards programs and make Black Friday shopping a breeze
eBay’s new smartphone trade-in program delivers instant payouts
- The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
- Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book set for its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more
- Verizon’s new GizmoWatch wearable packs LTE-connectivity for a low-cost monthly fee
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloween with custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3: Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more
- Best Halloween 2018 costumes for couples under $100
- Best iPhone XR clear case alternatives to Apple’s official $40 option
- Xbox One October update brings Dolby Vision to beat PlayStation, Alexa skills, and more
- Garmin Instinct smartwatch arrives with rugged build and 14 day battery life
- Razer unveils Raiju Mobile gaming controller w/ 23-hour battery life & Hair Trigger Mode