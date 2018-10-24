9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk Storage Sale from $15, DJI Mavic Pro $799, 5W Qi Charger $5, more

9to5Toys now has a new app!Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple Newsand sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day SanDisk sale from $13: flash drives, SSDs, microSD, externals, more
DJI’s Alpine White Mavic Pro Quadcopter gets rare discount to $799 (Reg. $999, today only)
Smartphone Accessories:Choetech 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $5 Prime shipped, more
Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16in this week’s deals
Review: LEGO’s 180-piece Overwatch Omnic Bastion set is a pricey but unique collectable
MORE NEW DEALS:
Save on Das Keyboard 4 Professional Mechanical keyboards from $145 shipped (Reg. $169)
- This vintage-style backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook Pro: $19.50 Prime shipped
- Today only, grab a 15-inch MacBook Pro for $1,650 Prime shipped (Orig. $2,399)
- Don’t miss Panasonic’s eneloop AA rechargeable batteries + wall charger bundle for $16
- RhinoShield iPhone/Samsung Galaxy cases up to 33% off at Amazon, from $15 (today only)
- Mohu’s 65-mile Amplified HD Antenna delivers free local channels: $60 (Reg. $85)
- The new Snapchat Spectacles 2 get first discount to $150 shipped (25% off)
- Stanley’s Insulated Thermoflask Bottle hits Amazon low at $15 (Reg. $20+), more
- Amazon offers up to 25% off ANNKE home security: 2-cam pack $70, more (today only)
- Score the YI Lite 4K Action Camera four-piece bundle for $90 shipped ($170 value)
- Get 4 yrs. of Men’s Health for less than the price of one at $12 (Up to $100 value)
- Get your trees & bushes trimmed w/ this Fiskars single pivot lopper for $12 Prime shipped
- Ecovacs DEEBOT Slim Neo Robotic Vacuum gets a 20% discount, from $128
- Listen to any song you want ad-free with a 3-month FREE trial of Pandora Premium ($30 value)
- Always have a wireless mouse ready w/ this $6 Prime shipped model
- Streamlight aircraft-grade Pen Flashlight hits Amazon low at $16 + more from $37
- Le Crueset, All-Clad, Staub & more from $80 during Sur la Table’s Best Brands Sale
- Steep & Cheap’s Outerwear Event discounts The North Face, Patagonia & more from $25
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Neo Monsters, Patchwork, more
- Eddie Bauer Friends & Family Sale is back with 50% off backpacks, outerwear & more
- Famous Footwear’s Clearance offers Nike, Sperry, Crocs & more from just $15
- Upgrade to Cuisinart’s Copper Tri-Ply Cookware at $100 off in today’s Amazon’s Gold Box
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of The Colossus $16, Rocket League Ultimate $30, more
- Add over 100 games to your library w/ Xbox Game Pass, now $10 for 3 months (Reg. $30)
- Amazon has a 6-pc. Under Cabinet Lighting Kit for an all-time low of $10 (50% off)
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 24, 2018
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guideis here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefrontin San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year
- Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?Here’s a list of confirmed retailers to date…
- Sign-up for these rewards programs and make Black Friday shopping a breeze
- eBay’s new smartphone trade-in program delivers instant payouts
- The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
- Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book setfor its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more
- Verizon’s new GizmoWatch wearable packs LTE-connectivity for a low-cost monthly fee
- Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite with thinner, waterproof design
- Recording on Android just got a lot better w/ the all-in-one Spire Studio system
- How to get the Philips Hue look for under $40
- Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals brings the game to life, hits store shelves November 1st
- Nintendo debuts custom Diablo III Switch console for lovers of the dungeon crawler
- Let Alexa scare the kids this halloweenwith custom doorbell responses
- Cookbooks for Kindle you can buy under $3:Giada De Laurentiis, Jim Lahey, more