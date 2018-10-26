9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy Note 9 $660, Insignia Assistant Speakers $20, TP-Link Smart Light Switch $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 factory unlocked is just $660 (Reg $1,000), more from $42
For $20 you can enter the world of Google Assistant with these Insignia speakers
TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Smart Light Switch works without a hub, is on sale for $30 (25% off)
Best Buy 2-day sale hits w/ Apple gear, Philips Hue discounts, TVs and more
Anker PowerWave 10W Charging Bundle $40, USB-C gear, more from $16 in this week’s deals
MORE NEW DEALS:
Elgato Stream Deck Mini has six LCD buttons and hits new Amazon low at $80 (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Elevation Lab NightPad 10W Qi Charger $28 shipped, more
- Charge your Apple Watch on-the-go w/ this nifty portable power bank: $27.50 (Reg. $40)
- Loupedeck takes your photo editing to a new level for $129, today only (Reg. $180)
- Control your Christmas lights w/ a 5-pack of Etekcity Remote Outlets: $23 ($10 off)
- The 8-bit style Monopoly Super Mario Edition hits an Amazon low at $28 (Reg. $40)
- Bring home a Chefman 1.1-Quart Deep Fryer for just $20 today (Reg. $30+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: “PUSH”, ArtRage, Nimian Legends, more
- K-Beauty brand Banila Co. is discounted up to 32% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Mr. Beams Motion Sensing Dual LED Spotlight drops to $22, today only (Reg. $60)
- Hit the slopes in style with these windproof snow and ski goggles for $10 Prime shipped
- Lodge’s Cast Iron Fajita Set ties Amazon’s all-time low at $13 (Reg. $20+)
- End of season patio accessories at Amazon, today only: Umbrellas and more from $123
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World from $24, Madden NFL 19 $40, more
- Save on LEGO City, Creator, more from $7: Technic Bucket Wheel Excavator at new low of $195
- Get better audio on your DSLR w/ Rode’s VideoMic Go at a new Amazon low: $68 (Reg. $100)
- Today’s Gold Box includes top-rated Levoit Humidifiers from $67.50 shipped
- Oakley’s Half Jacket 2.0 Polarized Sunglasses are a cool $80 today only (Reg. $160+)
- Use K-cups & ground coffee in Chefman’s Instabrewer for just $20 (today only)
- Enso Rings Halloween Sale takes20% off sitewide with styles for your active life from $6
- Original Penguin offers an additional 40% off all sale items w/ styles from $20
- Get Adobe’s Photography Plan w/ Photoshop & Lightroom + $25 GC for $120 ($145 value)
- Oddworld iOS/Mac games drop to $1: Stranger’s Wrath, New ‘n’ Tasty and more
- Travelpro’s 2-pc. Spinner Luggage Set will have you ready for your next flight: $90 (Reg. up to $150)
- 9to5Toys Daily: October 26, 2018
Black Friday 2018 GUIDES:
Whole Foods Black Friday 2018: Prime member perks, Thanksgiving hours, more
- AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers,more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018: early PS Plus deals, official price drops, more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2018: Membership perks, toys & games, NOOK, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2018: early deals, sitewide coupons, free shipping, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2018: Key Holder reward discounts, shipping info, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Fortnite’s SCAR Rifle leaves the virtual world with debut of upcoming Nerf blaster
Anker announces the Nebula Capsule II with USB-C, PowerPort Atom w/ 27W USB-C PD, more
The Shark Tank products Amazon customers love: Drop Stop, Squatty Potty, more
- Prep for Black Friday with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card:5% cash back, perks, more
- Amazon Home Gift Guidehits with curated stocking stuffers, smart home gear, more
- Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale modedelayed until nearly Q2 2019
- Amazon Go opens new autonomous storefrontin San Francisco + new Whole Foods perks
- eBay reveals Top 50 Toys list ahead of the holiday season with this year’s must-have gifts
- The Best Buy Top Toys 2018 List is here with the most wanted gifts of this year
- Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?Here’s a list of confirmed retailers to date…
- Sign-up for these rewards programs and make Black Friday shopping a breeze
- eBay’s new smartphone trade-in program delivers instant payouts
- The Shaper Origin leverages AR and a built-in display to bring precise cuts to your workshop
- Pottery Barn Apartment turns any space into a walk-in closet w/ essentials from under $10
- Sam’s Club will soon offer same-day grocery delivery at over half of its stores
- Supreme collaborates with The North Face on a fall & winter collection from $88
- LEGO Ideas releases new 860-piece Pop-Up Book setfor its ten-year anniversary
- Review: PaMu Scroll brings wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, more to rival AirPods at just $39
- Review: LEGO’s life-size Porg is one of the cutest kits yet & a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Taco Bell is giving away limited edition Xbox One X consoles again, here’s how to win
- mophie powerstation USB-C 3XL packs 45W USB-C PD, 26000mAh of power, more