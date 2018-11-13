November security patch in ‘final testing’ for 2016 Google Pixel devices halfway through the month

One of the biggest reasons to buy a Google Pixel device of any generation is for software updates. Oddly, though, the original Pixel and Pixel XL are a bit behind in that department as the Pixel November update and its associated security enhancements have yet to arrive. According to Google, though, they’re on the way.

Generally speaking, Google rolls out security patches to every Pixel device at the start of every month. For November, however, Google has been lacking an update for the original generation of Pixel smartphones. The 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL both have not gotten their November security updates, and we’re already halfway through the month.

What’s causing the delay? Currently, that’s not totally clear. However, speaking to Android Police, Google confirmed that this update is still in the works. The company didn’t provide a reason for the delay, but said that it is in “final testing” and will begin rolling out when the company is “confident the update is ready.”

The update currently rolling out to Pixel devices is in final testing for the 2016 Pixel. We will begin once we are confident the update is ready.

There’s no timeline in place for now, but hopefully, we’ll see something rolling out before too much more of November passes by.

