Some Google Pixel devices allow notification vibrations during video recording, here’s how to fix it

If you own a Google Pixel device, odds are you’ll be shooting a lot of pictures and videos. However, a stray vibration can at times ruin a video you’re recording. Some Pixel 3 owners note that their devices don’t block these from happening, but luckily there’s a relatively simple fix to stop those pesky Pixel 3 video vibrations.

By default, your Pixel smartphone should automatically block out any notifications from making sounds or vibrations while you are actively recording a video. That, of course, makes sense seeing that you’d not want your ringtone playing over the subject of your video. Worse yet, the Pixel’s new haptic motor could easily ruin a video by adding a couple of seconds of a blurry mess.

For the most part, Pixel owners don’t have to worry about this happening. However, some users, especially on the Pixel 3, have noted that the phone still allows these vibrations to come through (via PiunikaWeb). This has been reported by some on older Pixel devices as well, but regardless of which model you’re using, fixing it is relatively simple.

How to stop Pixel 3 video vibrations during recording

Access Settings Locate “Do Not Disturb Access” Ensure “Camera” Has Do Not Disturb Access

To make sure notifications never interrupt your videos, you’ll need to ensure that the camera app has access to Do Not Disturb settings. Google uses this function to quickly flip on Do Not Disturb when a user starts a video recording. Unfortunately, that doesn’t also apply to taking photos.

Once you’ve accessed the Settings menu on your device, you’ll want to find the Apps & Notifications section. Scrolling down within this menu there should be an Advanced section which contains Special App Access. Tapping on that should provide a new menu, this time with Do Not Disturb Access as one of the first options. Tapping on that should list out applications which includes Google’s own Camera app. Ensure that is toggled on and notifications should be blocked while recording video.

Of course, one would hope that Google will address this problem with an update to how it preps new smartphones for shipping. When you’re buying an $800+ smartphone, trivial problems like this just shouldn’t exist, and they certainly shouldn’t need to be fixed by the end-user.

