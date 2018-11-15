9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue deals from $17, Kwikset Plus Smart Lock $93, NES/SNES Classic $10 off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy includes $200 off iPhone, AirPods, Philips Hue, more
Amazon 1-day Philips Hue refurb sale from $17.50: bulbs, starter kits, hubs and more
Kwikset Convert Z-Wave Plus Smart Lock falls to new Amazon low at $93.50 (Reg. $130)
Save $10 on the rarely discounted NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart
Best of Black Friday 2018:
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, 20% off Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games: Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X, Switch, PS4, more
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air now up to $150 off plus tax benefits in select states
Pre-Black Friday MacBook Pro deals take up to $300 w/ potential tax savings
Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
Amazon offers refurb Apple iPhone X 64/256GB Unlocked from $725 (Today only, Orig. $999+)
Bring a new style to your Apple Watch w/ this $5 leather band via Amazon
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, Harry Potter 8-film bundle $50, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab some rare gift card deals at $10 off: Google Play, Nintendo, Steam, PSN & more
- Smartphone Accessories: 3 Monoprice MFi Lighting Cables for $12 shipped, more
- Fly over 2 miles away using Parrot’s ANAFI Portable Drone: $550 shipped ($150 off)
- Every Star Wars fan needs this authentic Darth Vader Helmet, add it to your collection for $60
- TP-Link’s Powerline Ethernet Kit is at its lowest price in years at $30 shipped
- Today’s Gold Box is filled with deals on holiday lighting, plants, and decor from $12 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL & FIFA 19 $30 ea, Battlefield V Deluxe $72, more
- Xbox Live Gold Black Friday Game Sale starts now! FIFA 19, Forza, AC Odyssey, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Icewind Dale, Orderly Simple, more
- Survive the nuclear apocalypse in 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure for iOS at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Native Instruments offers 50% off Mac music production apps: Kontakt 6, Massive, more
- Holiday household essentials from $6 at Amazon today: cleaning supplies, candles, more
- Target’s Holiday Beauty Box will leave your skin & hair flawless for only $7 shipped
- Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee Tool Sale has drills, multi-tools, and more from $15
- Warm those aching bones with these Gold Box Heating Pad deals from $24 shipped
- Brighten up the playroom with this Delta Organizer + Table & 4 Chairs for $45.50 (Reg. $110+)
- Let these Alexa-enabled Roomba Robotic Vacuums handle the dirty work, from $249
- Store all your logins safely with Sticky Password Premium for $40 (Orig. $150)
- COACH’s Thanksgiving Sale takes a rare 30% off handbags, wallets, briefcases & more
- Sierra Trading Post from $40 + free shipping: North Face, Columbia & more
- Cole Haan’s Grand Gifting Event with 30% off sitewide: boots, dress shoes, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: November 15, 2018
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday deals: all-time lows on Echo devices, smart home, TVs, more
Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad: Nest Smart Home, Dyson, Tools, Christmas Trees, more
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018: latest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more
- T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE iPhone XR w/ trade, Apple Watch Series 4, Android, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+ brings processor and thermal improvements in a smaller form-factor
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget