Samsung One UI beta w/ Android Pie starts rolling out to first testers, starting in Korea

While we’re still a couple of months away from the public rollout of Samsung One UI with Android Pie. However, true to its word, Samsung is kicking off the rollout of the One UI beta to its first testers, and that starts in Korea.

The US and Germany will pick up One UI sometime this month, possibly even in the next few days, but so far South Korea is the only region to pick up the update in beta. As SamMobile points out, the roughly 1.6GB is rolling out to those who signed up for the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

Once you’re enrolled, the OTA should arrive fairly quickly. However, you can check for updates manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually. It also appears that this update carries the November security patch with it.

So far, this also seems to only be rolling out to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, not the Note 9 which is also slated to get the final build early next year. You can learn more about One UI at the links below. We’ll keep an eye out for further information on the US/Germany rollouts of this same beta update over the coming weeks.

