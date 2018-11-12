Samsung will bring One UI to Galaxy S8, Note 8

Last week at its annual developer conference, Samsung officially revealed its latest design change, Samsung One UI. The updated interface makes a lot of changes, arguably for the better, and will hit recent releases in a couple of months. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 will also get this update.

Speaking to Android Authority recently, Samsung confirmed that a handful of its older devices would be getting the new One UI. This includes the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung One UI was confirmed on stage last week to arrive in beta form on the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9 later this month, with a public update rolling out in January. However, older devices weren’t confirmed at the time. Now we know support for them is coming, but there’s still no specific timeline available. Looking at past releases, though, we can assume it won’t be too long in between.

Presumably, Samsung One UI will arrive on these devices alongside Android 9 Pie updates. Again, there’s no schedule in place for that, though. One can only hope that Samsung’s other releases getting Pie will also pick up One UI. However, given the company’s focus on one-handed use with this interface, it would make sense if it were mostly restricted to “Infinity” devices.

