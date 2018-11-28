Improved Nokia 7.1 4GB RAM model now hitting European retailers

In our review, we were full of praise for the Nokia 7.1. The Android One handset belies the price tag to offer a stellar build quality, whilst the lightweight OS means it flies through everyday tasks. That said, us European users were shortchanged somewhat with only the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage option available at retailers.

The improved Nokia 7.1 model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now slowly being made available for pre-order. Czech buyers are already able to pre-order the bumped up model which also includes dual-SIM support. Originally spotted by GSMArena, they are reporting that this slightly better model will hit shelves on November 30.

We’re sure that this updated version will blaze with the recently announced Android 9.0 Pie Nokia 7.1 rollout. It also makes it one of the cheapest devices on the market that can be updated to the latest version of Android — a massively enticing prospect.

US users need not worry, you have been able to get the ‘top-tier’ Nokia 7.1 since the North American release. It’s also worth noting that whilst it’s a fantastic device, it is only compatible with GSM networks.

As for the Android Pie update, HMD has already begun rolling out the November update in phases. The update measures in at 1.3GB, but is yet to arrive on our European review unit.

Get the Nokia 7.1

US

More on Nokia 7.1:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: