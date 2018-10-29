Where to buy the Nokia 7.1 in the US

There are a ton of budget Android phones out on the market today, but there are only a handful truly worth paying attention to. Nokia is one of the few brands really killing it in the budget space lately, and today, the company’s latest device launches in the US. Here’s where to buy Nokia 7.1 in the US.

We’ve already reviewed the Nokia 7.1 in full, and I’ll have a US take on the product in the coming weeks. One thing we can already say, though, is that Nokia has a winner on its hands with the Nokia 7.1 at just $349. It offers a killer package for the money in a pretty spectacular build too. In his review, our own Damien Wilde calls the phone the “best Android One device” you can buy right now.

Overall I feel that HMD and Nokia have knocked it out of the park with the Nokia 7.1, especially when you consider the price. For those of us that feel we must have the newest, best performing or even with the best camera, then I’d say on the face of things, then this won’t be anywhere near the top of your shopping list.

Packed inside of the device you’ll find a Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with expandable memory, as well as a 5.8-inch notched, HDR-capable display. Android 8.1 Oreo is pre-loaded with a promised Pie update, and the phone is available in Blue. The Steel color should be available soon as well. Notably, though, this device is GSM-only in the US, meaning it’ll work on T-Mobile and AT&T.

Where to buy Nokia 7.1 in the US

