OnePlus 6T gets an official tempered glass screen protector that works w/ in-display fingerprint

In-display fingerprint sensors are finally ready for consumers and OnePlus is one of the first major brands to deliver the technology in its latest device. However, the sensor brings some restrictions along with it, and that’s why an official OnePlus 6T tempered glass screen protector is now available that still works with the in-display fingerprint sensor.

“Screen Unlock” as OnePlus calls it uses an optical sensor to recognize a user’s fingerprint. That means that it’s more susceptible to smudges or other foreign matter messing with the results. OnePlus also notes on the packaging for the device that you shouldn’t use any other screen protector outside of the one that comes pre-installed.

That’s a bit annoying for sure, but even more so because tempered glass screen protectors provide much better protection than the sheet of plastic that comes out of the box. Thankfully, an official OnePlus 6T tempered glass screen protector is now available around the globe. Available through the OnePlus store, this screen protector costs roughly $21 USD.

OnePlus notes that this screen protector will work with cases and “offers edge-to-edge protection, thanks to CNC engraving and a fused design.” The company also says that if OnePlus 6T users opt to use this tempered glass screen protector, they’ll want to re-enroll their fingerprints to ensure accurate readings.

If you’re interested in picking up the official OnePlus 6T tempered glass screen protector, head over to the OnePlus store while supplies last.

