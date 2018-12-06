Google Play testing storage indicator in ‘My Apps’ section, ‘Free Up Space’ option

We’re keeping more on our smartphones than ever before, and that means storage is hard to keep up with. Now, it appears that Google is testing out a storage indicator that resides directly within the Play Store.

As noted by Android Police, some users are currently seeing a new storage indicator within Google Play. This bar appears within the “My Apps” section of the application and gives you a quick overview of how much storage is free on your device.

The utility of being able to see that information quick does seem very useful, but personally, I feel as though it’d be handier if it were present on the pop-up that comes up when you’re downloading a new app. Where this bar does get very useful, though, is when you tap on it.

Tapping on Google Play’s new storage indicator pulls up a “Free up space” page that allows easy deletion of apps on your device. We’ve seen something like this in the past, but this is the easiest way to get it to come up so far. The interface recommends a few apps you can delete, especially those which are rarely opened.

Currently, not all users are seeing this indicator appear. It seems to be showing up for many on the latest Google Play versions, but it appears to be a server-side rollout.

