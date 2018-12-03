Google Play Best of 2018 Awards reveal top Android apps, books, and movies

With the year almost coming to a close, Google’s various services are beginning to recap 2018. The Play Store is starting with the Best of 2018 in Android apps, Play Movies & TV, and Play Books, with the first two categories featuring Fan Favorite voting this year.

On the app front, this is just one of the ways that Google honors the best Android applications and games on the platform. This includes the Play Awards at I/O 2018 and the Material Design Awards in October.

The Android selection is divided into the best app of 2018 (Drops: Learn 31 new languages) and best game (PUBG Mobile). The latter was also crowned the Fan Favorite Game of 2018 by voters during a two-week period last month. Google’s own YouTube TV won the app category and the fan favorite movie is Avengers: Infinity War.

Google lists results by country, with the U.S. selection below. Disney’s Marvel again dominates Google Play Movies & TV.

Meanwhile, songs this year have been swapped out for ebooks and audiobooks from Play Books. The full lists can be browsed as a Play Store collection on either mobile or the web.

