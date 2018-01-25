Google testing tweaked ‘Free up space’ uninstall feature for the Play Store

Given the “Free up space” feature in Google Photos and the recent launch of Files Go, storage management is a significant issue for some users. The Play Store has long had a similar feature to delete apps, but Google is now testing a more prominent revamp of the functionality.

Since 2016, the Play Store has included a built-in uninstaller that notes when there’s “Not enough space” to install an app. However, that particular prompt only appeared during the installation process of a large application.

This latest version is more proactive than the previous one as it appears before users are at the point where they can no longer install new apps.

The new iteration is prominently located in the “Updates” tab of the “My apps & games” page. A “You’re running low on storage” card takes priority above Play Protect and any available app updates. A circular indicator notes exactly how much space is left on your device.

To make more space on your device, remove apps you no longer need.

Tapping “Free up space” brings up a pop-up that is not too different from the previous version, with check boxes to select apps for un-installation. Apps are arranged on usage, rather than just file size alone. Files Go has a similar functionality that intelligently determines apps you don’t frequently use and suggests them for deletion.

This appears to be a server-side feature that we’ve spotted on both version 8.5.xx (stable) and 8.7.xx (currently rolling out) of the Play Store.

