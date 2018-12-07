OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition leaks w/ 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 fast charging, Speed Orange finish

While we’re eagerly awaiting the announcement of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, we now have our first look at the device, scheduled to be unveiled on 11 December.

Leaks courtesy of Ishan Agarwal show a promotional press image that details much of the spec sheet, which includes a whopping 10GB RAM, and the next iteration of what OnePlus used to call Dash Charge. This new Warp Charge 30 is seemingly touted at providing a day’s power in under 30 minutes.

Exactly how that 10GB of RAM will help in everyday usage remains to be seen, but we imagine it will be enough of a reason for some people to pick the device up.

As for the finish, under the glass backplate there is a textured black carbon fiber finish with a nice orange accent that really makes the backplate seemingly glow at first glance. In the leaked OnePlus marketing material, it’s referred to as “Speed Orange”, but we would have loved to have seen a completely orange backplate as an homage the McLaren F1.

The color and under-glass texture are the only obvious changes we can see over the original OnePlus 6T model. But there is a McLaren logo embossed on the back, too.

While we know very little of the “Warp Charge 30”, we can imagine that this will include a more powerful charger in the box. The marketing material for the OnePlus 6T stated the charger can provide “a day’s power in 30 minutes”, which hints that this could potentially be based on Oppo’s Super VOOC charging technology.

Again, we’ll wait to see what this charger and how the extra RAM will benefit the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition at the official launch in Woking, on December 11.

We have no details regarding pricing of the McLaren Edition but we expect it to come with a hefty premium over the standard and Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T models.

