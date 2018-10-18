Google Maps revamps live trip sharing on Android, coming to iOS

In recent months, Google Maps on mobile has been completely redesigned with a Google Material Theme, Explore, Commute, and most recently EV charging stations. The Android app is now getting improved live trip sharing that is also coming to iOS.

Lyft and many other ride sharing services today allow users to conveniently share an ETA on their current journey. When navigating in Google Maps, a “Share trip progress” button in the ˄ menu will allow you to send your live location, route, and ETA with your contacts.

Today’s update also allows for sharing across 3rd party apps like Facebook Messenger, Line, WhatsApp, and more—so you can communicate with friends on the platforms you prefer.

Opening in Google Maps, the recipient will see your progress on a live map with your name, avatar, and current mode of transportation noted. It also includes their destination and current on-device battery status.

The estimated arrival time is featured, along with the ability to open directions on your device, as well as a quick way to send your own location. This feature will intelligently stop sharing a location upon arrival at the destination.

In addition to driving, live progress sharing is also available for walking and cycling navigation. This update simplifies the process of sharing an ETA, so that users don’t have to manually do it by texting. The improved Google Maps trip sharing on Android is rolling out now via the Play Store and is also coming to iOS.

More on Google Maps:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: