Google app begins rolling out Material Theme ‘More’ tab, settings, and tweaks

For the past several versions, the Google app has been working on a revamped settings page and “More” tab. Today, these new Material Theme interfaces are beginning to roll out via a server-side update.

The new “More” tab, as well as bottom bar, fully adopts the Google Material Theme. As we enabled last week with version 8.70, the bar features updated icons and descriptions that are properly bolded.

Meanwhile, the same effect is present on the list of menu items like Collections, Personal Search, Reminders, Customize, and Settings. Google Sans is also leveraged, while there are several new additions to the list.

Like on the mobile web, there is a new Search activity and Your data in Search shortcut to help users better manage their privacy and Google Account. At the very top, the account switcher has also been tweaked. Your cover photo no longer appears in the background, but there is a Google logo above at center.

Settings for the Google app — not Assistant — also get a much needed revamp. It has long been a mismatch of one-item toggle pages. Google has worked to consolidate everything into a handful of menus. Again, the Material Theme is leveraged with the blue accent removed and Google Assistant now a part of this list rather than being its own section above.

Other options here include General, Notifications, Voice, Language & region, and About. No existing settings have been removed, just reorganized with section breaks in between categories.

In the past, we enabled the new look manually, but today it appeared via server-side update on one device running the latest 8.70 beta. It has yet to widely roll out.

Dylan contributed to this article

