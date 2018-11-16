Google app 8.55 reveals Google Search comments, preps Collection sharing, more [APK Insight]

The latest version of the Google app beta is rolling out this evening and we have managed to enable a handful of notable features. Google app 8.55 reveals work on letting users leave comments on certain results from Google Search, as well as details about sharing Collections.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Your contributions and leaving comments

For the past several versions, we’ve been tracking a “Your contributions” section in the Google app’s More tab. We again enabled the button in Google app 8.55, but clicking finally works as of this beta.

Loading a new “Your Contributions” webpage, there are two tabs for “Reviews” and “Comments.” The ability to leave reviews on movies, TV shows, and books has long been available, but adding “comments to sports games on Google while those games are live” is new.

A Google support page confirms the functionally, and the current limited domain of live sports.

You can leave comments on things you’ve searched for on Google, like a sports game. You can also read and rate comments left by others. Comments on Google Search don’t yet work in all languages and all regions.

Google notes how comments are always public, and details how to delete them. Commenting does not yet appear to be live.

What others see Your comments are public, so anyone can see what you write. The name on your About me page shows with your comments. You can’t add an anonymous comment. Leave a comment Go to Google.com or open the Google app. Do a search. In the overview box, tap or click More More. Tap or click Comments and then Viewers. Tap or click Add a public comment… Enter your comment.

Collections

We detailed last week how Google plans to allow users to share Collections of links, articles, and images. With Google app 8.55, we have managed to enable the functionality in full. Each grouping will add a share button, with the ability to keep private or make public to anyone that has access to your link. The URL can also be opened on the web.

<string name=”collections_empty_state_body”>Look for the bookmark across Google to add what you like!</string> <string name=”collections_empty_state_title”>Add items to this collection</string>

Google Lens recruiting

There is an interesting “We’re hiring” string pertaining to Google Lens. Upon deeper analysis, it is a recruitment message from the Lens team to other Googlers presumably testing a beta version of the visual search feature. It includes an internal link to Google’s employee portal:

<string name=”lens_hiring_promo”>”We’re hiring!”</string>

go/lens-jobs

Your Assistant

When announced at I/O 2016, Google envisioned every user having a personal Google Assistant. A small wording change sees Google now refer to it as “your Assistant” instead of just “the Assistant” during hotword setup.

Google app 8.49

<string name=”hotword_enrollment_enroll_header_title_opa”>Teach the Assistant to recognize your voice</string>

Google app 8.55

<string name=”hotword_enrollment_enroll_header_title_opa”>Teach your Assistant to recognize your voice</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

