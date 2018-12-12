Google Keep update adds a larger drawing canvas for handwritten notes

Google Keep is a great tool for keeping track of notes of all sorts, and this week it’s adding a handy new option for those who like to write by hand. Google Keep now supports a larger drawing canvas which scrolls.

As noted in the changelog for the latest Google Keep update (via Android Police), Google has added the option to expanding the canvas used for drawing and taking handwritten notes. Previously, the size of your display was the maximum for whatever it was you wanted to place on the canvas. Now, though, the entire canvas can scroll, revealing more space.

This works both on mobile devices as well as the web. On a smartphone or tablet, swiping with two fingers will reveal more space, or the app will automatically move up the canvas as you run out of room. On the web, users can scroll down with their mouse as they would scroll in any other place.

This is certainly a minor change that won’t affect everyone, but for any user who handwrites their notes, this is an incredibly useful addition.

The update is rolling out now and live on Android in the latest update from Google Play. The update also lists “bug fixes and performance improvements” in its changelog.

WHAT’S NEW Add more content to Keep notes by expanding the drawing canvas

Bug fixes and performance improvements

