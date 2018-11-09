Google Keep Notes adds more Material Theme tweaks, including color-matching nav bar

Last month, the Google Material Theme came to Google Keep Notes on Android as part of a sizable redesign. The web application followed shortly, with Google continuing to update the mobile client today with more Material Theme tweaks.

Last month’s revamp missed a few spots where the old Material Design was still present. Namely, various status and app bars throughout the client retained the old gray coloring used to denote secondary screens in the service.

This includes Reminders, Archive, and Edit labels, resulting in a merged gray look with the status bar. Version 5.0.441.03 today fixes this oversight and themes the app and status bars white, like in the main notes screen.

Meanwhile, this release also addresses another visual inconsistency with the navigation bar (via Android Police). With the Google Material Theme, the Android nav bar was themed white to match the status bar up top and the app’s general background. Other parts of Keep Notes, however, retained a black bar, including when viewing a note.

This particularly jived with the new aesthetic when users applied a note color. In today’s version, the navigation bar matches the current set note theme, with the default white color resulting in a matching bright nav bar.

Version 5.0.441.03 of Google Keep Notes is rolling out now via the Play Store.

