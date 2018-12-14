9to5Toys Lunch Break: Daydream View VR Headset $15, Best Buy 3-Day Sale, V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones $99, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The Google Daydream View VR Headset makes for a fun Christmas gift: $15 shipped (Reg. $50)
Best Buy’s new 3-day sale has last minute Apple, Sonos and Philips Hue gifts
V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones hit all-time low at $99 (Reg. $150+)
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favoritetech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Score a Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Chime Pro and 3rd Gen. Echo Dot for $180 ($330 value)
- Nearly every iPad is currently on sale, including $100 off the latest 9.7-inch model
- Amazon is blowing out certified refurb MacBook Pro and iPad models today from $227
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Dual 2.4A USB Wall Charger $14 shipped, more
- Klipsch’s R-41M Bookshelf Speakers drop to new Amazon low at $132 shipped (Reg. $170)
- Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Enclosure turns an old hard drive into storage for your Mac: $14 (40% off)
- Xbox One S 1TB bundles drop to just $199: Forza Horizon 4, NBA 2K19 + many more
- Today only, save 15% off sporting goods at eBay with this code
- Amazon’s Nike Flash Sale features apparel & accessories for the family from $13 shipped
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Demon’s Rise, Sketch Me!, more
- Here’s how you can grab a $15 Starbucks gift card for $10 with email delivery
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $30, Monster Hunter World $20, more
- Top-rated Citizen Watches are on sale from $60 at Amazon, today only
- Amazon’s 1-day Kershaw Knife Gold Box has various styles from $24 shipped
- Add a SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker to your kitchen for $17.50 (Reg. up to $50)
- Don’t miss Amazon’s 1-day toy sale from $4: up to 45% off Battat, Play Circle & Bristle Blocks
- Save 30% on Roborock’s S5 Laser-Guided Robotic Vacuum and Mop,from $405 shipped
- Amazon offers turntables at up to 40% off today: USB from $28 or Bluetooth $91, more
- Vintage leather weekender bags & MacBook briefcases from $37 at Amazon, today only
- Lululemon’s Made Too Much (again) and now has styles on sale from $29 shipped
- Oral-B’s Pro 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush is down to $81 shipped (Reg. $150)
- First Alert’s battery-powered Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector is $20 at Amazon (33% off)
- Today’s Gold Box includes Anime Blu-rays from $16: Avatar The Last Airbender, more
- Serve Christmas dinner in this chic Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware from $55 (Reg. $100+)
- Merrell cuts 40% off all sale styles with boots, outerwear, hiking shoes & more from $30
- Columbia’s Holiday Sale offers jackets, vests & more from $40 + free shipping
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 14, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Echo Link arrives today delivering Alexa to your audio system, amplified version in 2019
Synology’s latest DS1819+ NAS is expandable to 18-bays, offers up to 32GB RAM, more
- LG unveils gram 14 and 17, two new laptops w/ 20+ hour battery life and compact form-factors
- Hackers are already adding new games to PlayStation Classic
- Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more
- LG HomeBrew set to arrive at CES with smartphone-controlled craft beer brewing
- Skullcandy enters the truly wireless earbuds game with Push, offering 6 hours of battery, more
- Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
- Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
- TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routerswith up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less
- Four ways to make the best of your smart home: Reliable Wi-Fi, Smart Hubs, Z-Wave, more
- Four must-have Sony PlayStation Classic accessories for an improved experience
- Game Awards highlights & trailers: Far Cry New Dawn, Mortal Kombat 11, Outer Worlds, more
- Nomad launches the Rugged Case for Moment, compatible with all Moment lenses
- The sketchbooks of Star Wars costume designer John Mallo will be auctioned off next week
- These unique kitchen tools for under $40 will help you create a fabulous Christmas breakfast
- Brace yourselves Crash Team Racing fans, it looks like a remaster may be on the way
- More retro Switch Online games coming this month: Ninja Gaiden, Wario’s Woods, more