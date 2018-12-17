Google Drive Pincode Sharing allows non-G Suite users to edit shared Docs, Sheets, Slides

Business and enterprise users often work with outside partners that occasionally do not use Google Accounts. In the past, this prohibited them from working on shared Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Google is now allowing non-G Suite users to collaborate as visitors with Drive Pincode Sharing.

Organizations often work on documents with external vendors, partners, contractors, and customers. When these partners don’t have Google accounts, it is a significant barrier for collaboration.

Google is launching a new pincode identity verification process that involves the document owner entering the intended recipient’s email address. The person on the other end will receive an email in their non-Gmail service to open the shared document.

Clicking the access link, “visitors” are greeted by a “Verify your email” login screen that sends a Google Verification Code to their inbox. They can then enter that code in the login page to get whatever level of file access was granted to them, including viewing, commenting, suggesting edits, and directly editing.

File owners have full control of sharing, and can receive detailed activity on documents, including seeing where edits originated and the ability to revoke access at any time. Meanwhile, admins can control all external sharing and audit usage.

This feature is currently in beta, with G Suite admins able to sign-up for Pincode Sharing in Drive. All G Suite editions can sign-up and see if they quality for for the beta. Earlier this year, Google also announced standalone Drive Enterprise for customers that just want to use the company’s productivity services.

This feature will require the Google team to whitelist a non-G Suite domain that you would like to share with frequently. The Beta will include an experience for both the sender (a G Suite domain) and the recipient (a non-G Suite domain).

