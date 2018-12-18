[Update: Likely not] LG reportedly bringing a foldable smartphone to CES 2019

CES is a yearly show where companies try to show off the latest and greatest technology, but it’s becoming less and less about new smartphones. For 2019, though, it’s being reported that the show will deliver the first LG foldable phone, possibly beating Samsung to the punch.

Update 12/18: As CES 2019 rapidly approaches, it seems the that LG won’t be showing off a foldable phone after all. Evan Blass stated earlier this week that the likelihood of this has “plummeted.” There hasn’t been much information out regarding foldable devices from LG otherwise, but Samsung is still charging forward with its device. If we don’t end up seeing the device or getting a tease next month at CES, presumably news of some sort will arrive in the coming months.

For the past few months especially, we’ve been hearing a lot about Samsung’s work on a foldable smartphone. The company has even been rushing development and working with Google to get the product ready for next year, according to a recent report.

According to reliable tipster Evan Blass, though, LG could beat Samsung to market with its own foldable smartphone come January. At CES 2019, the company will reportedly show off its new foldable phone during a keynote event at the world’s biggest consumer electronics show.

Unlike Samsung’s device codenamed “Winner,” we still don’t know a whole lot about an LG foldable phone. The company has been using flexible OLED panels for quite some time, even showing off rolling panels in previous years at CES. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this device leading up to January.

I can't speak for Samsung… …but I do know that LG plans to unveil a foldable phone at its 2019 CES keynote. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 31, 2018

