OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get first Android Pie beta build update

It really wasn’t all too long ago that OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users finally got a taste of Android Pie via the beta program. Both devices though should be getting a new update that adds the December security patch alongside a few bug fixes and stability improvements.

Spotted originally by the guys over at XDA Developers and shared via a post on the official OnePlus community forums, the update is the first since the Android Pie beta program launched for both the 5 and 5T.

Don’t expect a huge overhaul, that already came with Android Pie. This latest update resolves a few of the most well-known issues affecting beta program users.

This update puts the OnePlus 5 on Oxygen OS Open Beta 23 and the OnePlus 5T on Oxygen OS Open Beta 21. The changelog naturally isn’t extensive, the biggest changes simply being some minor tweaks and optimization for Face Unlock and a resolution for Netflix randomly crashing.

If you’ve opted to head down the beta program route to get Android Pie on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T it’s worth noting that there will be temporary bugs and issues here and there that will need to be resolved by OTA updates such as this from time-to-time.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security patch to 2018/12 Fixed issues with custom accent color not getting applied every second try Optimizations for Face Unlock

Launcher Fixed UI issues with scroller in the app drawer Improved color adaptation for the navigation bar

Third-Party App Fixed issue with Netflix crashing randomly



This update will roll out via an OTA in the coming days, so if you’re already enrolled, keep an eye out for it. As always, these test builds will have a few kinks and issues here and there. That said, as a OnePlus 6 Android Pie beta user, I have yet to see an issue that affects using my device — which is currently a backup to the Google Pixel 3 XL. For anyone who has already flashed a previous Open Beta build, you will receive an OTA update in the coming days.

