OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie open beta now available

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are finally getting an Android Pie beta build thanks to the open beta program. This news comes from a post on the official OnePlus forums and includes all the juicy details of what is coming the way of OnePlus 5 and 5T owners.

If you haven’t signed up to an open beta before, the process is relatively simple. You will need to flash the beta and then you’ll be on the path to OTA beta builds.

Naturally, these test builds will have a few kinks and issues here and there. That said, as a OnePlus 6 Android Pie beta user, I have yet to see an issue that affects using my device — which is currently a backup to the Google Pixel 3 XL. For anyone who has already flashed a previous open beta build, you will receive an OTA update in the coming days.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users — once enrolled — can enjoy that brand new Android Pie navigation method. Navigation gestures are only available on the OnePlus 5T though. If done correctly you’ll run OxygenOS Beta 22 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 20 for the OnePlus 5T.

This first open beta build also includes the November security patch alongside bug fixes and a few optimizations to the software. Check out the full changelog below to see just what you can expect with this latest beta build for 5 and 5T devices.

Changelog

System Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Brand new navigation gestures (this is only for 5T) Updated Android security patch to 2018.11 Optimizations for background app process handling

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings

Communication UI Improvements for emergency rescue Optimized UI for speed dial and calling interface Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM

Parallel Apps Added support for more apps (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel apps

Weather Now able to switch dynamically to your current location Display more suggestions when the search function is used Fixed an issue that prevented the app from refreshing when the location is changed Fixed an issue that resulted in some users being unable to find certain locations



As we mentioned, this is an open beta so we cannot guarantee a stable experience. So please only install if you are willing to forgo some of this consistency and stability in favor of features and that tasty Android 9.0 Pie.

