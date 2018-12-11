Review: OnePlus Type-C Bullets earbuds are exceptional affordable audio

Wired audio still matters. We’re just in a transition phase from 3.5mm headphone port to a singular digital Type-C listening future. There are very few affordable USB Type-C headphone options available but the OnePlus Type-C Bullets genuinely offer quality audio in a cheaper package.

At under $25 you could be forgiven for not expecting a great deal in terms of both audio fidelity and hardware quality. While I can’t honestly say I’m a fan of the move to USB Type-C, I’m trying to embrace it, hence why I picked up these affordable earbuds.

Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are never going to match the quality of wired options. Add to fact that a dead battery leaves you unable to listen entirely. I want a high-quality Bluetooth option and a solid wired backup for the gym or to keep in a bag for those just in case moments.

If you are frustrated by dongle life with wired headphones and USB Type-C ports, then these might be some of the best quality affordable USB-C headphones on the market.

Design

The Type-C Bullets are essentially an updated version of the OnePlus Bullets V2 that had a headphone jack. If you’ve ever used the older version, then you’ll know just what to expect. A nice flat anti-tangle cable with an inline remote for quick volume adjustments. It also doubles as a microphone for taking calls hands-free.

Earbuds come in an array of shapes and sizes, but the Type-C Bullets are a pretty standard affair. They are very simple and somewhat utilitarian in design. I do like the cylindrical shape and there is a small bump on both buds.

Like most earbuds, both left and right bud is embossed with an L and R logo so you know which is which. There is no such issue with that USB Type-C cord. Naturally, it’s reversible, so no such issues with plugging it in the wrong way around. Not that this was an issue with a headphone port and headphone jack ever though… just sayin’.

The design isn’t spectacular but I do really like them. While they aren’t particularly stylish in any way, they’re neat, tidy and the matte black finish is at home alongside most any smartphone, brand or other music accessory. I even found myself pairing them with my laptop and they don’t look out of place thanks to the understated aesthetic.

One thing I would add is that the packaging is slick and you’ll find two extra pairs of silicone ear tips to choose from. I’d always recommend picking up extras, but when the cost of the Type-C Bullets is so low, I wouldn’t worry too much unless the included options don’t fit.

Sound Quality

The OnePlus Type-C Bullets actually come with a built-in Cirrus Logic DAC, making them compatible with most USB-C devices. That also includes laptops and tablets, so even iPad Pro and MacBook Pro users can benefit from these cheaper headphones and expect decent quality audio too.

My main headphones at the moment have become the TicPods Free, which are great but don’t quite match the loudness of a wired pair of earbuds or over-ear headphones. It’s one of the reasons that I picked up these earbuds. Well, the price was most definitely the core reason.

I found the in-the-box spare buds to be comfortable and seal well in my ears for even better sound isolation. However, I quickly went back to the pre-installed buds as I am not too fussed about trying to completely block out outside noises.

I found bassy tracks to lack that punch I really desired as a fan of Drum & Bass and deep bassy tracks. Even with that said, the overall sound profile is pretty impressive. Mids and highs are well-preserved — especially at high volume. I think in the future I will try using an equalizer to even out the sound profile a little bit more.

Personally, I found they got uncomfortably loud at top volume, I often kept the volume way below 65% when listening using Google Play Music — my preferred streaming service.

Of course, with an inline remote you can make phone calls with these earbuds. Caller quality was great, that high volume worked well in busy environments but I found the inline microphone a little lacklustre at times. Speaking a little louder and repeating myself was something I did to combat this in loud settings.

Final Thoughts

Honestly, for under $25 I can’t really see many better overall quality USB Type-C headphones. The only downside is the lack of carrying case or bag for the earbuds. If you have already purchased the OnePlus 6T, then you can always get the equally impressive 3.5mm V2 Bullets and use the USB-C to headphone converter dongle.

I’m not sure if my smartphone battery effect has been when using these earbuds. Naturally, when plugged into the USB-C port there is bound to be some power draw. I honestly would love to conclusively say either way but I can’t say that I noticed anything out of the ordinary in terms of my Pixel 3 XL battery life. I do feel that there will have been a minor effect though just based on how they are powered.

Attractive, super low cost and with a steady-if-unspectacular audio, I think the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earbuds could be a great buy if you want a solid backup to your Bluetooth headphones.

Get the OnePlus Type-C Bullets

US

UK

Get the OnePlus V2 Bullets