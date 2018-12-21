195: Pixel 3 DxOMark score, Google+ API shutdown, Samsung stories | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Google Pixel 3 gets a score on DxOMark, Google+ APIs are shutting down on March 7th, some Samsung stories, and all the best Google deals for last-minute shoppers.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Google Pixel 3 gets score of 101 on DxOMark, ties with iPhone XR as highest rated single lens phone
- Google+ APIs will shut down on March 7th, could start failing next month ahead of April closing
- Samsung may deliver Google Assistant on its 2019 Smart TVs
- Samsung may copy Google’s Night Sight with ‘Bright Night’ mode on Galaxy S10
- [Update: Pixel 3 XL edit] Google Assistant and Kevin McCallister star in hilarious ‘Home Alone Again’ ad
- A Google Home Hub with 2 Home Minis can be yours for $130 shipped (Up to $250 value)
- Google Pixel Buds return to Black Friday pricing at $109 shipped (Reg. $159), more
- V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones are fitness-focused
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!