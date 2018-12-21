Samsung may deliver Google Assistant on its 2019 Smart TVs

Samsung may be pushing its Bixby assistant on various products, but according to a new report, Google Assistant will be built into the company’s next generation of smart TVs. The partnership may be revealed as early as next month at CES 2019.

The best gifts for Android users

According to a report from Variety, Samsung is preparing to announce a partnership with Google that brings Google Assistant to the company’s popular smart TVs. This partnership wouldn’t be the first of its kind either. This past year, LG integrated Google Assistant into its WebOS TVs. Of course, there are also various models with Android TV that offer Assistant as well.

The company may announce a partnership with Google to integrate Google Assistant as early as next month, when it will unveil next year’s TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Samsung’s embrace of third-party voice assistants comes just months after the company added its own voice assistant Bixby to its 2018 TVs. However, the current integration of Bixby on TVs is fairly limited. Consumers can use the voice assistant to control playback of videos, but Bixby can’t yet open and control third-party apps.

In Samsung’s case, the choices to bring Google Assistant to its TVs is interesting simply due to the fact that Bixby exists. Samsung has been pushing Bixby since the launch of the Galaxy S8 with the “grand vision” to put Bixby everywhere. That includes your phone, appliances, speakers, and yes, your TV. Presumably, Bixby would still be in place to some extent on these new TVs.

Samsung declined to comment on the matter to The Verge, but we’ll find out soon enough if this is true. CES 2019 is just around the corner and Samsung is expected to launch these new TVs at the show. This report also hints at some new sound sensing technology on the TVs which would adjust the output based on the room it’s in. Similar functionality can be found on the Google Home Max.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: