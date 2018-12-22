Google offering personalized app discount to some Play Store users, but terms apply

Last month, Google offered some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners free Play Store credit. Google Play is now running a similar app discount that’s only available to certain users based on previous purchasing history. However, there is a rather high threshold for this deal in some cases.

To determine whether you are one of the users selected for this offer, go to the Play Store’s Home tab on Android and scroll until a yellow banner appears. For some, this card notes “$5 to spend on any app or game,” with “Terms apply” below it.

This disclaimer is an important aspect of the deal with an app, game, or in-app purchase that costs $20 or more required for the discount to apply. This 25% off is generous when buying an in-game item, but there are not too many Android apps that come in at $20. Meanwhile, Google notes that “in-app subscriptions are excluded.”

Tapping the banner will save this deal to your account and presents a page explaining the conditions, and linking to full terms. This screen also offers a collection of apps that predominately feature IAPs, like Pokemon Go and Candy Crush.

There are other variants to this deal, including $10 off $30 (33%) and a more reasonable $2 off $10 (20%) that most users would likely prefer.

Google interestingly notes that this is only “open to select participants based on their purchase history.” Not all members of our team are seeing this deal. Users must save the offer by January 2, 2019, with the credit expiring after 30 days. You can return to this page by heading to Account in the navigation drawer and then the “Rewards” tab.

We had a difficult time finding apps over $20, be sure to comment below if any come to mind.

