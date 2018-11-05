Google giving some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners free Play Store credit

Compared to previous generations, the pre-order gift that came with the Pixel 3 was only $50 in Google Store credit and a six month trial of YouTube Music Premium for new subscribers. However, Google is now attempting to remedy the somewhat lackluster incentive with a few dollars of free Play Store credit.

Scrolling though the Home feed of the Play Store today should yield an offer for free credit that can be spent towards any Android app or game. As noted by Android Police, the amount offered varies. We are seeing $3 in store funds to match the third-generation of the Made by Google devices. While other users are only seeing $2, with some ranging up to $5.

Tapping the banner addressed to “Pixel 3 users” will redeem the amount, with the offer fully detailed on another page. Full terms note that in-app subscriptions are excluded, with this offer available for “select participants who have purchased and activated a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.”

$3 credit toward an app or game purchase with an on-store price greater than $3 on Google Play (in-app subscriptions are excluded).

Credit is applied at checkout and expires “within 30 days of saving the offer.”

Google appears to be running a similar promotion for non-Pixel 3 users, though at the moment it’s unclear who exactly is receiving credit, and what criteria Google is using to award the few dollars. At that, not every Pixel 3 owner is guaranteed to be receiving this promotion.

Google Play is also running various other adverts for the company’s latest phone, including “Apps for Pixel 3 Made by Google.”

