The CW and CW Seed apps arrive on Android TV w/ ad-supported streaming for ‘The Flash,’ ‘Supergirl,’ more

The CW has some of today’s most popular TV shows, but current episodes aren’t available on services like Hulu. Rather, the network has its own streaming app available, and now both The CW and CW Seed apps have arrived on Android TV.

Previously available on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and mobile devices, both The CW app and CW Seed have finally arrived on Android TV. Both apps are available now via the Google Play Store and, as far as we can tell, there are no restrictions on what devices can support them.

Both apps are completely free on Android TV and require no sign-ins or cable subscriptions or downloads. Simply download and enjoy your content. Of course, you’ll be putting up with ad breaks to support the service, and on other platforms, it’s typically pretty buggy.

The CW app offers access to the network’s latest shows. That includes the DC hits such as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning. Other popular shows include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Supernatural, and more. All of those shows support the latest 5 episodes after airing.

The CW App is the only way to stream the LATEST EPISODES of your favorite shows for FREE, no subscription or password needed. Just install the app and stream the hit series Riverdale, Black Lightning, The Flash, All American, Charmed, Legacies, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, Supernatural, Dynasty, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane The Virgin, The 100, iZombie and more. Missed last night’s episode? Watch it now for FREE. Behind more than one? Catch up on the last five episodes aired anytime.

CW Seed, on the other hand, hosts a selection of other shows including some past hits. Personally, the inclusion of most episodes of Whose Line is it Anyway? is reason enough to download this one.

