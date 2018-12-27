Google Fit adding monthly challenges next year amid #GetFitWithGoogle push

Earlier this month, the revamped Google Fit added widgets on Android and breathing exercises for Wear OS. Ahead of the new year, Google is introducing 30-day challenges aimed at increasing Heart Points, similar to badges on other fitness platforms.

The relaunch of Google Fit in August focussed on Move Minutes and Heart Points. These two new metrics capture the quantity and quality of exercise, respectively. Step count, calorie burn, and distance traveled are still available — now as homescreen widgets — while Google developed the new measurements with assistance from the American Heart Association.

Challenges last for 30 days and the first one focusses on increasing Heart Points. Exercise at a higher pace garners more points. A moderate activity nets a point per minute, while something more intense earns two. For example, a simple walk earns a single point, while running doubles that.

Hit 150 Heart Points per week to meet the American Heart Association (AHA) and the World Health Organization (WHO)’s physical activity recommendations shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, improve sleep and increase overall mental well-being.

Google Fit will offer encouragement over the course of the month. Meanwhile, Google is also pushing Fit and these challenges with Instagram and YouTube videos from 36 influencers around the world.

For more inspiration, we’ve teamed up with 36 influencers from nine countries around the globe to show us how they’re earning their Heart Points. Follow #GetFitWithGoogle on Instagram and YouTube to see how others are tackling the challenge, or share your own tips and tricks on how you #GetFitwithGoogle with your favorite Heart Points workout.

The first challenge does not start until January 1st, but users can sign-up now and get reminded when it begins. Below the circular rings on Android, a card will prompt users about the challenge and provide more details.

