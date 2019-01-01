With the new year kicking off today, millions are setting resolutions to get fit. With its new monthly challenges, Google Fit is opening up a New Year challenge starting today which encourages increased activity. Here’s how to sign up.

What is the Google Fit New Year challenge?

Google Fit is pushing new monthly challenges in 2019, and the first is its New Year challenge. Lasting 30 days, this challenge asks for users to rack up heart points over the course of January. Heart points, unlike move points, are gathered through slightly more intensive activities such as a brisk walk, running, or cycling.

How to sign up for the Google Fit New Year challenge

Update the Google Fit app Sign up to be a part of the challenge Start racking up heart points

1. Update the Google Fit app

To get started, you’ll first need to ensure that you’re using the latest version of the Google Fit application. That’s version 2.06 which has been rolling out since mid-December. You can download it on Google Play right now.

2. Sign up for the Google Fit New Year challenge

The first time you open the updated Google Fit app, you should see a banner towards the bottom of the screen which prompts you to sign up for the challenge. Once you tap “Learn More,” you’ll see a brief description of the Google Fit New Year challenge. From there, hit “Sign Me Up” to get started. After you’ve signed up, the challenge will immediately start tracking your progress.

3. Start racking up heart points

To gather heart points, you’ll need to do slightly more intensive exercises. As previously mentioned, that can be as simple as a brisk walk. Fit counts 1 heart point per minute if you manage 100 total steps in that time. Alternatively, cycling for one minute can also get 1 heart point per minute. Running, on the other hand, picks up 2 heart points per minute.

The first milestone for the New Year challenge is to rack up 25 heart points. From there, the milestone increases before the month closes out. You can share your progress on social media with the hashtag #GetFitWithGoogle.

