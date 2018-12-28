Google Photos suggesting ‘Best of 2018’ photo book as Google News recaps ‘Year in News’

The year is rapidly coming to a close and Google’s various services over the past few weeks have released recaps. Google News is now offering users a “Year in News” collection, while Google Photos is suggesting “Best of 2018” photo books.

Photo books were introduced last year at Google I/O as a quick, integrated way to create and purchase printed works on Android, iOS, and the web. Google Photos began generating and suggesting the books last week, with more users seeing a notification from the mobile app over the past few days.

Geared towards reliving “the best moments of 2018,” the service automatically finds the best pictures. This is more convenient than manually going back and selecting a year’s worth of images. The 2018 book will also appear in the suggested carousel that can be accessed by going to the Photo books section from the app’s navigation drawer.

In my case, the book was populated with 59 images. This is par for the course, with Google Photos often offering suggested books throughout the year based on recent trips and seasons, like winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Many of you will start seeing a "Best of 2018" suggested photo book pop up — a fun look at what you've been up to for the past year. See if a suggested book is waiting for you: https://t.co/O1BlNdcKvL pic.twitter.com/UMacryix61 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) December 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Google News is also recapping 2018 with a “Year in News.” This collection is available on both the web and mobile, though the latter experience is richer and more interactive. The first tab shows Stories, with sections for news & politics, sports, entertainment & culture, science & tech, and around the world. Each grouping shows related topics to dive deeper into specific events.

A Trends tab also groups subjects by politicans, losses, musicians, movies, TV shows, athletes, and teams. There is also a link to a deeper dive in Google Trends.

