Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and Pixel Stand coming soon to Puerto Rico from Google Store

The Google Pixel 3 has been available in the United States, from the Google Store and other retailers, since mid-October, with the noted exception of Puerto Rico. According to a change made to a Google Store support page, the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and the Pixel Stand should soon be available in the US territory.

Google’s initial policy of not shipping Pixel 3 devices to Puerto Rico isn’t entirely surprising, given the territory’s long road to recovery from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. However, Alphabet, the parent company, has been ready to support the people of Puerto Rico as best they could, initially by deploying Loon internet to over 100,000 people.

Now, almost three months after the Pixel 3’s launch, Google seems to have reversed the shipping decision, by removing the phrase “(except Puerto Rico)” found after “United States” in the Google Store’s official device availability list. The launch of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in Puerto Rico will be complemented by the coinciding availability of the Pixel Stand wireless charger.

Unfortunately, the same “(except Puerto Rico)” phrase has now been appended to five devices offered by Nest, Google’s smart home brand, including the Nest Thermostat E.

Nest Temperature Sensor

Nest Thermostat E

Nest Secure Alarm System

Nest Connect

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

All other Nest devices on the page were already listed as being unavailable in Puerto Rico, so it’s entirely possible that these five were simply labeled incorrectly from the start.

