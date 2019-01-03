Lifesum launches Google Assistant app to log food, water by voice on Android, Home, and iOS

While beneficial for your health, food logging is a particularly time-consuming task that requires finding the meal and then entering the precise amount eaten. Lifesum aims to make this process easier by letting users do it by voice through Google Assistant.

The Swedish company is launching a Google Assistant app today that supports logging meals, water intake, and body weight. Lifesum touts how voice allows for interactions that are “quicker and easier that ever before.”

This Action on Google works on Android and through the Assistant iOS app, as well as Google Home devices like speakers and Smart Displays. The app is accessed by saying “Hey Google, talk to Lifesum.” On a mobile device, this will load a fullscreen interface with Lifesum’s logo and branding appearing in the top-left corner.

Three categories can be logged, with phrases like “Track a glass of water” or “Track a small breakfast” available. In the latter scenario, users can go back later in the day to provide specifics. By being able to quickly enter that you had a meal in the first place, users are more likely to follow-up and not have any gaps in their eating history. It also allows users to add details when convenient.

Meals and snacks : Users can log meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in a variety of sizes (small, medium, large), as well as snacks, which are all tailored to the individual and their goals. Lifesum will provide tips based upon the size of the meal logged, for example suggesting advice on how to alleviate heartburn or how to sleep better if a large meal has been logged.

: Users can log meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in a variety of sizes (small, medium, large), as well as snacks, which are all tailored to the individual and their goals. Lifesum will provide tips based upon the size of the meal logged, for example suggesting advice on how to alleviate heartburn or how to sleep better if a large meal has been logged. Water : Lifesum can also track water intake in a variety of different ways. Saying “Track a glass of water” or “Add three bottles of water”, will automatically add that to the user’s Lifesum account.

: Lifesum can also track water intake in a variety of different ways. Saying “Track a glass of water” or “Add three bottles of water”, will automatically add that to the user’s Lifesum account. Weight: Users can update Lifesum with their body weight at any given time, which is invaluable for those who want to lose, gain, or maintain their weight.

The Google Assistant app also supports asking for a progress overview that notes how many calories have been consumed that day and what’s remaining to meet set goals. Users can also ask for their body weight and other stats. On mobile, the Lifesum Action will provide accompanying graphics during interactions.

Lifesum’s Google Assistant app is available starting today and can be opened with “Hey Google, talk to Lifesum.”

