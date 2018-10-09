Google Store gets redesigned with new categories, ‘Made for Google’ products

The Google Store is the best place to head if you want to pick up Google’s products, new or old, and today it’s getting a fresh design with the company’s new portfolio of products.

With all of Google’s new products, the company has given its store a fresh coat of paint. This includes a new design which better organizes products. Like before, you can access Google’s major products such as the Pixel phones, connected home devices, and more through individual tabs on the top navigation bar. Alongside that, though, there’s now a whole new accessories section which has sorting options for compatible devices, product categories, and even brands.

With the refresh, Google has also dumped a ton of new products into the Store. This includes recently launched products such as Jaybird’s Tarah wireless headphones. All of these new products carry the company’s “Made for Google” certification. Products included in this section work with all three generations of Google’s Pixel smartphones, the Pixelbook, the Pixel Slate, and even products such as Google Home Mini and Nest.

Further, there’s a new “Special Offers” section which contains discounted products, such as Google’s Pixel 2 XL, as well as several bundles. Those bundles include Nest and Chromecast products with Google Home devices, such as a Chromecast and Home Mini bundle.

