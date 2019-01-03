Philips brings Android TV models to US w/ microphones built in for Google Assistant, starting at $349

As Android TV continues to grow, we’re seeing it pre-installed on more and more 4K TVs. Ahead of CES 2019, a new lineup of Philips TVs have been announced with Android TV on board with some affordable price tags too.

Funai, the parent company for Philips TVs (via SlashGear), announced this week a brand new lineup of 4K HDR TVs which all run on top of Google’s Android TV. The company has offered Android TV products in other regions for some time now, but this year’s lineup is making its debut in the United States for the first time.

Two different lines are a part of this US expansion – the 5704 and 5904. All TVs in these two series offer up sizes between 43-inches and 75-inches. Both also pack near-field microphones as well for talking to the Google Assistant built into Android TV which is based on Oreo. The only primary difference between the two series is that the 5904 offers a far-field microphone for use with Assistant, enabling it to work essentially like a Google Home speaker, “Hey Google” commands and all.

All of these TVs offer up 4K resolution with HDR as well. Five screen sizes are included with each series at 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. Pricing starts at $349 for the 5704 43-inch model. Philips already has some of these Android TV models on sale from the 5704 series while the 5904 series will be launching later on this year. Funai will be showing them all off at CES 2019 next week.

