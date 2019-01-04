Klipsch debuts new smart soundbars, wireless speakers w/ Google Assistant built-in at CES 2019

Klipsch is a pretty huge name in audio, and just a few days ahead of CES 2019, the company has announced several new products. Included in the new Klipsch lineup are new soundbars and wireless speakers that offer up Google Assistant built-in.

First looking at the company’s new soundbars, Klipsch is debuting five new options at CES 2019 (via The Verge) which vary in size and price.

The smallest of the collection is the Klipsch Bar 40 which is also available as the Klipsch Bar 40G. That model packs in the Google Assistant and WiFi. The Klipsch Bar 48W offers a slightly bigger footprint, but also compatibility with Assistant, Alexa, AirPlay2, and it even features DTS Virtual:X surround sound. Finally, the Klipsch Bar 54A also adds Dolby Atmos and discrete elevation drivers.

Pricing for these soundbars ranges from $299 all the way up to $1,599, but the company hasn’t provided specifics on which models land at what price points. All models can also be purchased with or without subwoofers with availability kicking off this spring.

Klipsch is also expanding its wireless speaker lineup with Google Assistant. The Three with Google Assistant built-in was announced in 2018, but at CES 2019 the company is giving it an update with new finish options and more.

Klipsch is expanding its award-winning line of Heritage Wireless speakers. The company recently announced the introduction of The Three with Google Assistant built in and will debut new finish options, as well as smaller, portable options with similar technology, premium materials and impressive sound. Prices range from $149-$499 (US MSRP). Available spring and summer 2019.

