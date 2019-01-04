Kohler launches new Verdera Voice lighted smart mirror w/ built-in Google Assistant

CES 2019 is right around the corner and, of course, that means we’re seeing Google Assistant in all new places. Today, Kohler has announced its new Verdera Voice smart mirror with Google Assistant built-in.

Amongst a few other reveals for CES 2019, including a futuristic toilet with Alexa and speakers, Kohler is launching the new Verdera Voice smart mirror. This new smart mirror is available for purchase now with Amazon Alexa built-in, and a Google Assistant model will be available soon.

Just like any other Assistant-enabled speaker, Kohler’s new mirror can accept voice commands, control appliances around your home, and also play music from your favorite streaming services. The company notes that the mirror has “hermetically sealed speakers” which enable stereo audio. Alongside the standard functions, though, users can also take advantage of this mirror’s motion-activated lights, as well as controlling them with Assistant to adjust the brightness.

At CES, Kohler is announcing the next iteration of the Verdera Voice the Google Assistant built-in. Both the Verdera Voice with Amazon Alexa and Verdera Voice powered by the Google Assistant are first-to-market models, providing seamless integration of voice control into the bathroom space. The Verdera Voice is a thoughtfully designed and functional centerpiece of the smart bathroom featuring a high-quality grooming mirror, efficient adjustable LED lights for precision routines like makeup application and skin care, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed speakers that maximize stereo sound quality – all built-in to help reduce clutter and optimize user experiences.

Kohler’s Verdera Voice is the first smart mirror we’ve seen launch with Google Assistant, but it won’t be the last most likely. Multiple sizes are available with pricing starting just north of $1,600 for an Alexa-equipped model. Personally, I’m probably going to stick with my Google Home on an outlet shelf.

