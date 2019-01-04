Whirlpool will launch a Wear OS app to control appliances from your wrist

Wear OS is far from everyone’s favorite smartwatch platform, but it still offers a large ecosystem of apps and hardware. Ahead of CES 2019, Whirlpool is revealing its plans to debut a Wear OS app for controlling appliances from your wrist.

Last year, Whirlpool launched Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support for several of its connected appliances, as well as confirming work on an Apple Watch app. Now that all of those are live, CES 2019 is bringing the reveal of a Whirlpool Wear OS application. The app is slated to arrive later in 2019.

Whirlpool Corporation is extending the mobile watch functionality of its connected appliances to include Wear OS by Google in 2019. This extended functionality will give Android users the ease and convenience of remotely communicating with select kitchen and laundry appliances while away from home.

Once it debuts, this app will give users with select Whirlpool appliances the ability to control and monitor them from their wrist. This includes controlling an oven, adjusting the active cycle on a washer/dryer, and more. Features are subject to change before the full debut, but it sounds handy nonetheless. Currently, there’s no specific release window for this app.

