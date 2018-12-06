Hands on: Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 is one of the best Wear OS watches, launches today for $199

Wear OS has been trying to figure itself out in some major ways in recent months, and currently, it’s on track to get a lot better. Mobvoi has been one of the go-to brands for a solid Wear OS watch, and today its new Ticwatch C2 officially launches. Here’s what you need to know, as well as my first impressions from a couple of days of use.

Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 – Features, Wear OS, Specs, Pricing

Mobvoi already has three other Wear OS smartwatches out on the market, so what does the Ticwatch C2 have to offer that’s different. At its $199 price point, Mobvoi has positioned the Ticwatch C2 as a more premium Wear OS compared to the Ticwatch E, as well as keeping it slim compared to the more expensive Ticwatch Pro.

In terms of size, this watch sits in that sweet spot that’s about perfect for most people. It’s not so small that big wrists make it look like a toy, but not so big that smaller wrists can’t handle it. It uses a 20mm band and has a roughly 43mm diameter.

The chassis of the watch is stainless steel with a plastic bottom and it comes in three colors – Onyx, Rose Gold, and Platinum Silver. Notably, the Rose Gold option is the thinnest at 12.80mm. Even so, the standard options are still fairly slim 13.1mm.

Ticwatch C2: Platinum, Rose Gold, Onyx

Other specs for this watch include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chipset, IP68 water resistance, a 400mAh battery, NFC, and a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. Wear OS is, of course, on board the Ticwatch C2 and it offers up Google’s latest experience out of the box. There’s also a heart-rate monitor and GPS.

What it’s like to use

Over the past few days, I’ve been taking a break from testing out the Fossil Sport to try out the Ticwatch C2. So far, I’ve got to say it’s a pretty excellent smartwatch by Wear OS standards.

The display is sharp and performance is shockingly good. That’s been the real standout for me so far. Where the Ticwatch Pro felt sluggish, the C2 feels quicker than most. It even feels like it has a leg up on the Fossil Sport which has Qualcomm’s newer chipset.

The hardware here is also pretty great. I love the design which gives off serious Huawei Watch vibes. The buttons are tactile as well. I constantly miss the rotating button found on other Wear OS watches, but I don’t think that will be a deal-breaker for most users.

Overall, though, my biggest stand-out with the Ticwatch C2 has been the battery life. I’ve only had around 3 days of use on this watch so far, but battery life has been fantastic so far. Day two, the first full day I spent with the watch, ended with around 40% left on the battery.

Once System Version H hits with its standby battery saver, this could easily turn into a two-day smartwatch. As for day three (the time while I’m writing this post), the watch is down to just 85% by noon. Needless to say, this is some of the best endurance I’ve seen since the Ticwatch Pro, no crazy display tricks required. I don’t have quite as much love for the charger, but it’s magnetic and fine for the most part.

Where to buy

We’ll have a full review of the Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 in the next few weeks from Damien Wilde, but I can already confidently say that this is one of the best options out there today. It’s got great hardware, excellent battery life, and it all arrives for an affordable price. If you’re interested, check out Mobvoi’s site to get one for yourself. It also launches on Amazon soon.

