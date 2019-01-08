198: CES Day 2 Roundup | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got even more CES stories for day 2, including a new Assistant mic for your car from Anker, some new Wear OS watches, and a handful of Google announcements.
- Anker Roav Bolt adds an always listening Google Assistant mic to your car for $50
- Mobvoi Ticwatch E2 and Ticwatch S2 go official w/ Snapdragon Wear 2100, bigger battery
- Kate Spade New York refreshes Scallop 2 Wear OS watch w/ NFC, heart rate sensor, still Snapdragon Wear 2100
- Lenovo Smart Clock brings Google Assistant to an adorable 4-inch smart display for the bedroom
- Google Assistant adding flight check-ins & hotel bookings by voice, expanded lockscreen access
- Google Assistant Connect is a new platform to make it easier to add Assistant to connected devices
- Google Assistant’s new Interpreter Mode turns Google Home, Smart Displays into a translation tool
- Assistant for Google Maps adds voice commands, replies w/ auto-punctuation, more on Android, iOS
