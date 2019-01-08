Google Assistant finally arriving on Sonos One and Sonos Beam

Sonos spent most of last year promising that their otherwise acclaimed Sonos One smart speaker would be getting Google Assistant support. Today, at CES 2019, Google has announced that the Assistant is finally arriving on not only the Sonos One, but also the Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

Since launch, the Sonos One and Sonos Beam have joined both Apple and Amazon’s respective ecosystems, with AirPlay and Alexa support, temporarily leaving behind those who prefer Google Home.

In November, Sonos began to make good on its promises to Assistant users by running a brief beta test of Google Assistant support for the Sonos One. At the time, Sonos could only promise a 2019 release date for the final product.

Now, part of many other Assistant announcements coming from Google at CES 2019, we learn that the Sonos One’s Assistant support is ready for primetime, and it’s bringing friends. Google and Sonos were able to bring the Sonos Beam soundbar up to speed with the Assistant, just in time to partially compete with the JBL Link Bar.

Listening to music and podcasts is one of the most popular ways people use the Google Assistant, so we’re bringing the Assistant to the Sonos One and Sonos Beam (earlier speaker models will be updated to work with the Assistant). With the Assistant built in, you’ll be able to control your favorite music, podcasts and radio stations from all over your home without ever picking up your phone.

Still no official date has been given for the update’s arrival, but ththeis news is certainly seems more tangible than previous.

9to5Google’s Take

Sonos’ seamless multi-room support should be a perfect match for the Google Assistant, and I’m intrigued to see how well their speakers can be integrated with an existing Google Home setup, if at all.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: